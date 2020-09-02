Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $107,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 438.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 42.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.36.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

