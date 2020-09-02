Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $160,000 Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 821.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waters were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Waters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $212.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.26.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

