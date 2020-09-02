Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $65,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,087,000 after acquiring an additional 65,070 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,720.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

