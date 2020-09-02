Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $77,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,847.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $790,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,872 shares of company stock valued at $38,374,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.