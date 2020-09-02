Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 48,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 61,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.11. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

