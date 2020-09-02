Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 187.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

LNC stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.