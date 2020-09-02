Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Continental were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in United Continental in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 650.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

