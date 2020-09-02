Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,763 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 319.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 24,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $543,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $127,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $42.96.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.