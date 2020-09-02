Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,000 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 81,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.