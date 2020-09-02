Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 1,700 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 364.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $201,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 164,056 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 235.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 88,163 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

