Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 238 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in IDEX were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in IDEX by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,312,155.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

IDEX stock opened at $182.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.10. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $182.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

