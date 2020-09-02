Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 104,126 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,835 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $217,327,000 after purchasing an additional 199,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Xilinx by 29.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 882,551 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after buying an additional 199,110 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.10.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total transaction of $348,183.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,763. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

