Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of APTV stock opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.