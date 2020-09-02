Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 107 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verisign were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 104.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 42.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.58. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,030,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 904,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,103 shares of company stock worth $7,023,428. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.