Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 1,125 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 247.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,361,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $204,948,000 after buying an additional 2,189,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.