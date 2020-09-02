Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 149 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 34.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 217,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.58.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

