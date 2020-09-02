Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 152 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,614,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,634,000 after buying an additional 153,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,793,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,032,000 after purchasing an additional 835,778 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,581,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after acquiring an additional 109,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in LogMeIn by 302.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,088,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after acquiring an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.71.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. LogMeIn had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LOGM. ValuEngine cut LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.15.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

