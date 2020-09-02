Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 196 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,165,000 after purchasing an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,379,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,130,000 after buying an additional 1,288,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.03.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

