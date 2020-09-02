Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 343 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 44.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock worth $864,068. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $122.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

