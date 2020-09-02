Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 860 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,692,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,749,000 after acquiring an additional 191,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,663,000 after purchasing an additional 944,792 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,868,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,551,000 after buying an additional 559,356 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,601,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,418 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

