Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes $146,000 Position in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Separately, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $4.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on iMedia Brands from $5.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27. iMedia Brands has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.81. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 145.83% and a negative net margin of 6.73%.

In related news, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 256,000 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

