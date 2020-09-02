Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Etsy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $141.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $100,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,775 shares of company stock worth $32,321,568. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Etsy from $86.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Etsy from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

