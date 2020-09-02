Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.73 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

