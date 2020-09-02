CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CME Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 58,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 113,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.88.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,030. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

