Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang Sells 150 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $10,129.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CCOI opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $79.13. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.06.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,846,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $52,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 327,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 274.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,486,000 after buying an additional 299,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

