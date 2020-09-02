Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Lowered by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $100,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 95.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $533,725 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

