Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 1,160.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

FOF opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

