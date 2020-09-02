Compound Price Hits $215.37 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $551.61 million and $186.72 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $215.37 or 0.01893074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

