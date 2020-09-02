Constellation Hits 24-Hour Volume of $642,434.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Constellation has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. Constellation has a market cap of $24.72 million and approximately $642,434.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043857 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $653.81 or 0.05746947 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00036673 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00050062 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

