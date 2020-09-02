Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. Purchases 20,444 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.