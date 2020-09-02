Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $354.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $351.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

