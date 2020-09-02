Credo (CREDO) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Credo has a total market capitalization of $9.92 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credo has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. One Credo token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Tidex, OTCBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00131783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00215250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.01676752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00177386 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00170950 BTC.

About Credo

Credo’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The official website for Credo is bitbounce.com/credo. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken.

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Tidex, OTCBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

