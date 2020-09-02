CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CRH Medical by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH Medical by 330.2% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical during the first quarter worth about $171,000.

CRHM stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. CRH Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

