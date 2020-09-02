Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $1.01. Cyren shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 540 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 127.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 8.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 453,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cyren by 8.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the second quarter worth $1,254,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

