DA Davidson Comments on Cohu, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Cohu stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71. Cohu has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,604,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,155,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,809 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 158,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

