DA Davidson Weighs in on Burlington Stores Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Burlington Stores in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Shares of BURL opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -157.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $2,477,633.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,146.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

