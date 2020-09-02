Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

OTIS opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.36.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

