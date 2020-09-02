Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 13,703 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 680.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 206.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. OTR Global lowered shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

