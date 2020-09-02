Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys Shares of 29,044 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.