Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

