Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cummins by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $56,469,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Cummins by 53.6% during the first quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 857,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 299,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $211.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Melius cut shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

