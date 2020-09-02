Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,130 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

