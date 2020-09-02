Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 125.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vipshop by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

