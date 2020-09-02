Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.05 Million Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $1,470,798.37. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 180,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,145,939.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $33,002,715 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $281.86 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $271.44. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.89.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

