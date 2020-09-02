Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 84.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

