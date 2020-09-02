Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,585,000 after acquiring an additional 272,647 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 213.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,207,000 after buying an additional 113,114 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 270.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 384.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $490.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 0.51. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.