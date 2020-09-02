Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.24 Million Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,675 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,510,268 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $345,550,000 after acquiring an additional 158,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after acquiring an additional 726,128 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 31.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 49.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

