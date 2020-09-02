Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.22. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

