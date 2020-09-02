Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

