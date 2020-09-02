Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,382,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,005,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,054,000 after buying an additional 463,774 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,749,000 after buying an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 47,332.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 501,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 477,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $347.62 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.92.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $3,381,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total transaction of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,918,398.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $4,159,739. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

